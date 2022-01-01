1970 - 1974
Francine FOUILLOY (BARDET)
francine souhaiterait reprendre contact amitiés il y a 8 heures
Francine FOUILLOY (BARDET)
jo dit vap's amicals souvenirs dans l'attente d'une réponse j'espère il y a 8 heures
Francine FOUILLOY (BARDET)
perdu ta trace à fons en 2013 j'espère que tu vas bien il y a 8 heures
Francine FOUILLOY (BARDET) francine souhaiterait reprendre contact amitiés
Francine FOUILLOY (BARDET) jo dit vap's amicals souvenirs dans l'attente d'une réponse j'espère
Francine FOUILLOY (BARDET) perdu ta trace à fons en 2013 j'espère que tu vas bien