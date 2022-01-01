Abdallah BOUCHEMA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT LUC- Tourcoing 1994 - 1995
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE BALZAC- Tourcoing 1995 - 1996
-
ECOLE VICTOR HUGO- Tourcoing 1996 - 1999
-
Collège Marie Curie- Tourcoing 2000 - 2005
-
Lycée Professionnel Le Corbusier- Tourcoing 2006 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Abdallah BOUCHEMA
-
Vit à :
TOURCOING, France
-
Né en :
1988 (35 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Abdallah BOUCHEMA a ajouté Lycée Professionnel Le Corbusier à son parcours scolaire
-
Abdallah BOUCHEMA a ajouté Collège Marie Curie à son parcours scolaire
-
Abdallah BOUCHEMA a ajouté ECOLE VICTOR HUGO à son parcours scolaire
-
Abdallah BOUCHEMA a ajouté ECOLE PRIMAIRE BALZAC à son parcours scolaire
-
Abdallah BOUCHEMA a ajouté ECOLE SAINT LUC à son parcours scolaire