Abdallah FENJIRO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Descartes - Enseignant (Enseignement professionnel)- Rabat 1967 - 1971
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Abdallah FENJIRO
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT SELVE, France
-
NÃ© le :
16 sept. 1956 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Abdallah FENJIRO a ajoutÃ© Lycée Descartes Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Abdallah FENJIRO a reconnu Abdallah FENJIRO sur la photo 4ème4 1970-1971
-
Abdallah FENJIRO a reconnu Abdallah FENJIRO sur la photo 5eme7 descartes rabat
-
Abdallah FENJIRO a reconnu Abdallah FENJIRO sur la photo 6eme
-
Abdallah FENJIRO a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album 12 février
-
Abdallah FENJIRO a reconnu Abdallah FENJIRO sur la photo CE-2