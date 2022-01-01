Abdallah KABA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Larbi Tbessi- Souk ahras 1960 - 1967
Ceg(Cem) Ibn Khaldoun- Souk ahras 1967 - 1971
LYCEE TECHNIQUE ANNABA- Annaba 1971 - 1974
Ingm - ( Institut National De Genie Mécanique )- Boumerdes 1974 - 1979
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Abdallah KABA
Vit Ã :
ANNABA OUED KOUBA, Algérie
NÃ© le :
29 nov. 1953 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
5
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
BrÃ©sil - Ã‰tats-Unis - GrÃ¨ce - IndonÃ©sie - Turquie
Abdallah KABA a reconnu Abdallah KABA sur la photo 1° TM2
Abdallah KABA a reconnu Abdallah KABA sur la photo TM2
Abdallah KABA a reconnu Abdallah NOUACER sur la photo TM2
