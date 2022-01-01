Abdelilah AZDAD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Stmicroelectronics  - Stagiaire (Technique)

     -  RABAT

    LA CONCEPTION DES CIRCUITS INTEGRES

    2006 - 2006

  • Stmicroelectronics  - Layouter(Analog/Digital) (Technique)

     -  RABAT 2006 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Abdelilah AZDAD

  • Vit à :

    RABAT, Maroc

  • Né le :

    16 juil. 1982 (40 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bjr a tous, c'est avec grand plaisir que suis la parmis vous, c'est tellement monstrieux que je ne peux pas y croire ou sont mes anciens amis, Bouchta EL ALAOUI, w yamat REX, f khatrek a khoya jawad hamdouch w sidi boujida w raki 3ziza, Aissam FSTieur diana, Bouaid tlemssani zineb wa finek, SARA, Layla, ghizlan ya ghizlan w jitini b3ida, faty w ya faty w ma7laha yamat zad7at w niran guedat aaaa 7ay a 7ay, youssra w la tgolich rah nssani mazal souvenirek 3andi, a amal a amal ghir goli malk malk a amal a amal lach m7itini men balk, f khatrek a khoya ELVIS elghazi abdelali o wlidat FES en generale, wadie slawi, mourad wkas w yamat Ramadon w l belot et moi meme, w ta7ia l wlidat AIT SKATOUT meroin w karim w mansawch khoya idris o renaldinho diana, bien sur khoya najib w yamat l MAS, ....A liyam a liyam....ana manwalich....mot a galbi mot....vive qui m'abandonne il me rend a moi meme, je cherche vraiment hamdouch jawad, jawad suis ton copain titre 1998 en taikowndo a fes tu souvien reponds!

  • Profession :

    CONCEPTEUR DES CIRCUITS INTEGRES

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages