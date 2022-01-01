Abdelilah AZDAD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Abnae El Guich- Bab Lghoul- Fes 1989 - 1995
-
Collège Abdelkrim Daoudi- Fes 1995 - 1998
-
Lycée Ibn Hazm- Fes
sciences experimentales1998 - 2001
-
Lycée Moulay Slimane- Fes
BAC LIBRE EN SCIENCES MATHEMATIAUES -A-2001 - 2002
-
UNIVERSITE SIDI MOHAMED BEN ABDALLAH- Fes
SMP-sciences de la matiere physique-2002 - 2005
-
UNIVERSITE SIDI MOHAMED BEN ABDALLAH- Fes
TSEI -Techniques des Systemes Electroniques et Informatiques-2005 - 2006
Parcours militaire
-
Centre D'instruction Artillerie- Fes
2 mois de stage militaire2002 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
-
Stmicroelectronics - Stagiaire (Technique)- RABAT
LA CONCEPTION DES CIRCUITS INTEGRES2006 - 2006
-
Stmicroelectronics - Layouter(Analog/Digital) (Technique)- RABAT 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Abdelilah AZDAD
-
Vit à :
RABAT, Maroc
-
Né le :
16 juil. 1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bjr a tous, c'est avec grand plaisir que suis la parmis vous, c'est tellement monstrieux que je ne peux pas y croire ou sont mes anciens amis, Bouchta EL ALAOUI, w yamat REX, f khatrek a khoya jawad hamdouch w sidi boujida w raki 3ziza, Aissam FSTieur diana, Bouaid tlemssani zineb wa finek, SARA, Layla, ghizlan ya ghizlan w jitini b3ida, faty w ya faty w ma7laha yamat zad7at w niran guedat aaaa 7ay a 7ay, youssra w la tgolich rah nssani mazal souvenirek 3andi, a amal a amal ghir goli malk malk a amal a amal lach m7itini men balk, f khatrek a khoya ELVIS elghazi abdelali o wlidat FES en generale, wadie slawi, mourad wkas w yamat Ramadon w l belot et moi meme, w ta7ia l wlidat AIT SKATOUT meroin w karim w mansawch khoya idris o renaldinho diana, bien sur khoya najib w yamat l MAS, ....A liyam a liyam....ana manwalich....mot a galbi mot....vive qui m'abandonne il me rend a moi meme, je cherche vraiment hamdouch jawad, jawad suis ton copain titre 1998 en taikowndo a fes tu souvien reponds!
Profession :
CONCEPTEUR DES CIRCUITS INTEGRES