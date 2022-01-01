Abdellatif ABDELLATIF LOUTATI (LOUTATI) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
VICTOR HUGO- Marrakech 1962 - 1971
-
Lycee Paul Valérie- Meknes 1972 - 1974
Parcours club
-
T O A C- Toulouse 1978 - 1980
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Abdellatif ABDELLATIF LOUTATI (LOUTATI)
-
Vit Ã :
AGADIR, Maroc
-
NÃ© le :
4 nov. 1952 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Architecte DPLG
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Abdellatif ABDELLATIF LOUTATI (LOUTATI) a ajoutÃ© Lycee Paul Valérie Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Abdellatif ABDELLATIF LOUTATI (LOUTATI) a reconnu Abdellatif LOUTATI sur la photo lycee victor hugo
-
Abdellatif ABDELLATIF LOUTATI (LOUTATI) a reconnu Abdellatif LOUTATI sur la photo 5ème V
-
Abdellatif ABDELLATIF LOUTATI (LOUTATI) a reconnu Abdellatif LOUTATI sur la photo 5ème