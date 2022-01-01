Adelaide FETHALLAH est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE EDOUARD VAILLANT- Bobigny 1980 - 1988
-
ECOLE EUGENE VARLIN- Bobigny 1988 - 1991
-
Collège J.p.timbaud- Bobigny 1990 - 1993
-
Collège Delaune- Bobigny 1992 - 1994
-
Lycée Professionnel Simone Weil- Pantin 1994 - 1995
-
Lycée Professionnel Blaise Pascal- Villemomble 1995 - 1997
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Adelaide FETHALLAH
-
Vit à :
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT, France
-
Née le :
5 mars 1978 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Coucou a tous.
Profession :
Seconde de magasin
Enfants :
2