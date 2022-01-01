Adèle GASS (BLANCHER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Immobiliere 3 F  - Assistante Chef de Projet (Administratif)

     -  Strasbourg 2003 - 2005

  • Immobiliere 3f Alsace  - Assistante Chef de Projet (Production)

     -  Strasbourg 2003 - 2005

  • LAMY  - Assistante de copropriété (Administratif)

     -  Strasbourg 2007 - 2018

  • Lamy  - Assistante de Copropriété (Administratif)

     -  Strasbourg 2007 - 2018

  • Nexity  - Assistante de copropriétés

     -  STRASBOURG 2007 - 2018

  • A2micile Strasbourg  - Coordinatrice Achats et Logistique (Autre)

     -  Strasbourg 2019 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Un petit coucou à tous ceux qui me reconnaîtront !

  • Profession :

    Coordinatrice Achats et Logistique

  • Situation familiale :

    séparé(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Fan de

    • Autres

    Voitures

    • Je n'ai pas de voiture

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :