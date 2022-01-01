Adèle GASS (BLANCHER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Intercommunale (Rountzenheim)- Rountzenheim 1985 - 1991
Ecole Intercommunale (Merkwiller Pechelbronn)- Merkwiller pechelbronn 1992 - 1993
Collège De L'outre Forêt- Soultz sous forets 1993 - 1997
Lycée Polyvalent Stanislas- Wissembourg 1997 - 2001
Université Robert Schuman : Strasbourg Iii- Strasbourg 2001 - 2002
ECOLE PIGIER- Strasbourg 2003 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
Immobiliere 3 F - Assistante Chef de Projet (Administratif)- Strasbourg 2003 - 2005
Immobiliere 3f Alsace - Assistante Chef de Projet (Production)- Strasbourg 2003 - 2005
LAMY - Assistante de copropriété (Administratif)- Strasbourg 2007 - 2018
Lamy - Assistante de Copropriété (Administratif)- Strasbourg 2007 - 2018
Nexity - Assistante de copropriétés- STRASBOURG 2007 - 2018
A2micile Strasbourg - Coordinatrice Achats et Logistique (Autre)- Strasbourg 2019 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Adèle GASS (BLANCHER)
Vit à :
HOCHFELDEN, France
Née le :
7 sept. 1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Un petit coucou à tous ceux qui me reconnaîtront !
Profession :
Coordinatrice Achats et Logistique
Situation familiale :
séparé(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
