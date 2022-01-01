Ahmed OZTURK est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
La Fontaine- Bethoncourt 1983 - 1984
-
Ecole Victor Hugo (Bethoncourt)- Bethoncourt 1985 - 1989
-
Collège Anatole France- Bethoncourt 1990 - 1992
-
GRAND CHARMONT- Grand charmont 1992 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
Lunair- Oyonnax 1993 - 1994
-
VAPE PLAST- Izernore 1994 - 1994
-
Lunair- Oyonnax 1994 - 1995
-
Pic- Oyonnax 1995 - 1995
-
Almeca- Bellignat 1996 - 1996
-
Mino Gaillard Sndg- Izernore 1997 - 1999
-
Greta - Informaticien (Informatique)- Bellignat 2004 - 2004
-
Centre De Réadaptation De Mulhouse - Informaticien (Informatique)- Mulhouse 2006 - 2007
-
Www.ayteq.com - Gérant de société (Informatique)- Oyonnax
Gérant d'une société Informatique2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Ahmed OZTURK
-
Vit à :
OYONNAX, France
-
Né le :
16 mai 1976 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Ceux qui me connaisse, ou qui me connaissent pas peuvent me contacter ...
Profession :
Gérant d'une société informatique
Mes goûts et passions
