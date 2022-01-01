RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à LyonLe résultat du brevet à Lyon Le résultat du BTS à Lyon
Aicha ROUIBAH est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Berthollet- Annecy 1983 - 1985
Parcours entreprise
-
UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO- Toronto 1995 - 1996
-
UNIVERSITY OF NEW SOUTH WALES- Sydney university 1997 - 1998
-
INSTITUT DES SCIENCES COGNITIVES CNRS- Bron 1998 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Aicha ROUIBAH
-
Vit à :
LYON, France
-
Née en :
1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Maitre de conférences en psychologie
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Enfants :
1