Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Nv Organon  - Medical Adviser/Health Economics Manager (Marketing)

     -  Nijmegen/industrieterrein winkelsteeg

    2000-2002: Chef de produit Junior/-Medical Support Curares 2002-2004: Global Medical Adviser Anesthesia 2004-2007: Global Manager Health Economics CNS and Analgesia and Market Access Manager Insomnia (2007)

    2000 - 2007

  • Schering-plough Corporation  - Manager Health Outcomes (Marketing)

     -  Nijmegen/industrieterrein winkelsteeg

    Proof of Concept and Insomnia

    2007 - 2008

  • Synthon Bv  - Business Development Manager (Autre)

     -  Nijmegen/industrieterrein winkelsteeg 2009 - 2011

  • Tmc Chemical  - Chemical consultant

     -  Eindhoven/centrum 2011 - 2012

  • Bayer  - Medical Operations and Excellence Manager (Autre)

     -  Amsterdam 2013 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Aiman ATTIA

  • Vit à :

    OSS, Pays-Bas

  • Né en :

    1973 (49 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Depuis 1997 j'habite et je travaille aux Pays-bas.

  • Profession :

    Medical Operations and Excellence Manager

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :