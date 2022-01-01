Aiman ATTIA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Saint-françois De Sales- Evreux
4B et 3B1987 - 1989
Lycée Privé Saint-françois De Sales- Evreux
2nde4 1S2 TD2 (promo Speed Action 1992)1989 - 1992
Université De Rouen- Rouen
Pharma (1992-1994) DEUG Biochimie 1995 License et Maitrise Physiologie et Biologie Cellulaire 1996 -19971992 - 1997
UFR DES SCIENCES ET DES TECHNIQUES- Rouen 1994 - 1997
UNIVERSITEIT UTRECHT - Autre (Médecine)- Utrecht/pijlsweerd
Chercheur fecondation in vitro: 1997-19991997 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
Nv Organon - Medical Adviser/Health Economics Manager (Marketing)- Nijmegen/industrieterrein winkelsteeg
2000-2002: Chef de produit Junior/-Medical Support Curares 2002-2004: Global Medical Adviser Anesthesia 2004-2007: Global Manager Health Economics CNS and Analgesia and Market Access Manager Insomnia (2007)2000 - 2007
Schering-plough Corporation - Manager Health Outcomes (Marketing)- Nijmegen/industrieterrein winkelsteeg
Proof of Concept and Insomnia2007 - 2008
Synthon Bv - Business Development Manager (Autre)- Nijmegen/industrieterrein winkelsteeg 2009 - 2011
Tmc Chemical - Chemical consultant- Eindhoven/centrum 2011 - 2012
Bayer - Medical Operations and Excellence Manager (Autre)- Amsterdam 2013 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Aiman ATTIA
Vit à :
OSS, Pays-Bas
Né en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Depuis 1997 j'habite et je travaille aux Pays-bas.
Profession :
Medical Operations and Excellence Manager
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Canada - Chine - Japon - Nouvelle-Zélande
