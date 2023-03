Alain CAILLY

Title: "Calculateur" Activity: Calculations on jet engines for SNECMA

Title: Technician Activity: Maintenance, repair and efficiency control of water pump stations

Title: EPF / Special Project Supervisor Activity: Early Production, Extended Well Test, Specialized Onshore and Offshore Projects

Title: EPF Project Manager Activity: Early Production, Extended Well Test, Specialized Onshore and Offshore Projects

Title: Construction Supervisor Activity: Supervision of production stations revamping (SIMOPS: simultaneous operations and construction)

PULSE PTE LTD - Ingénieur (Technique)

Singapour

Electrical/ Instrument Engineering and supervision for TOTAL Barge in Singapore