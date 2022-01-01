Alain CAPPELLE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LE TOULON- Perigueux 1953 - 1960
-
Lycée Albert Claveille- Perigueux 1960 - 1966
-
Lycée Bertran De Born- Perigueux 1966 - 1967
-
Université De Limoges- Limoges 1967 - 1975
Parcours militaire
-
20ème. R.a.- Limoges
Médecin1975 - 1976
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Alain CAPPELLE
-
Vit à :
CHANCELADE 24650, France
-
Né le :
30 avril 1949 (73 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Médecin
Enfants :
2