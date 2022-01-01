Alain CHARTIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire De La Chapelle Baton (La Chapelle Baton)- La chapelle baton 1976 - 1982
-
L P A DE GRAND PONT- Chasseneuil du poitou 1987 - 1989
-
Lycée Agricole De Grand Pont- Chasseneuil du poitou 1987 - 1989
-
CENTRE LILIANE ET PAUL GUINOT- Villejuif
ETUDIANT MASSEUR-KINESITERAPEUTE2004 - 2007
Parcours entreprise
-
Centre De Convalescence De L'oregon - MASSEUR-KINESITHERAPEUTE (Profession libÃ©rale)- Civray
MASSEUR-KINESITHERAPEUTE2007 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Vivla Form- Ruffec 2008 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Alain CHARTIER
-
Vit Ã :
CIVRAY, France
-
NÃ© en :
1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Masseur-KinÃ©sithÃ©rapeute
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Alain CHARTIER a reconnu BÃ©atrice FLEURANT (HAY) sur la photo 1ERE BTA
-
Alain CHARTIER a reconnu Alain CHARTIER sur la photo 1ERE BTA
-
Alain CHARTIER a reconnu Alain CHARTIER sur la photo 1ère BTAO
-
Alain CHARTIER a reconnu Isabelle CHAMPIGNY sur la photo 1ère BTAO
-
Alain CHARTIER a reconnu Eric BIGOT sur la photo 1ère BTAO
-
Alain CHARTIER a reconnu Sophie LARCHER (SENDRE) sur la photo 1ère BTAO
-
Alain CHARTIER a reconnu Christophe BARRÃ‰ sur la photo 1ère BTAO