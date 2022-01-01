Alain DECLOMESNIL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Isodière- Saint symphorien 1976 - 1980
Ecole Militaire Préparatoire Technique (Empt)- Le mans 1979 - 1984
IUT MESURES PHYSIQUES- Caen 1985 - 1988
Parcours entreprise
PROXIMA- Bagnolet 1990 - 1996
EXAPAQ NORD - Chef de centre (Autre)- Escaudain 1996 - 1999
Schenker Joyau - Direction (Autre)- Lesquin 2000 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Alain DECLOMESNIL
Vit à :
RADINGHEM EN WEPPES, France
Né en :
1965 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Directeur d'agence transport
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
