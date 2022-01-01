Alain DECLOMESNIL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Alain DECLOMESNIL

  • Vit à :

    RADINGHEM EN WEPPES, France

  • Né en :

    1965 (58 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Directeur d'agence transport

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :