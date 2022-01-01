Alain JEAN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours entreprise
Coiffeur Parthenay - COIFFURE HOMME (Autre)- Parthenay 1980 - 1981
ENTREPRISE AGRICOLE THENEZAY- Thenezay 1984 - 1984
CIE GENERALE DES EAUX DE SOURCES - OUVRIER (Autre)- Thenezay 1984 - 1984
CTR REGL ABATTAGE PARTHENAY- Parthenay 1986 - 1986
ECCO TRAVAIL TEMPORAIRE PARTHENAY- Parthenay 1987 - 1988
CIE GENERAL DES EAUX DE SOURCES- Thenezay 1988 - 1988
USINE MARIE - CARISTE - MANUTENTIONNAIRE (Autre)- Airvault 1989 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Alain JEAN
Vit à :
ASSAIS LES JUMEAUX, France
Né le :
1 avril 1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
OUVRIER D USINE
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3