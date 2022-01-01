Alain LABBE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ROMAIN ROLLAND- Champigny sur marne 1953 - 1961
-
Cet 119 Av Simon Bolivard 75019 Ateliers Rue Sambres Et Meuse 75010- Paris 1961 - 1966
-
SIMON BOLIVAR- Paris 1961 - 1966
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Alain LABBE
-
Vit Ã :
PLOURAY, France
-
NÃ© en :
1947 (75 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
CET SIMON BOLIVAR à PARIS 19 , atelier sambres et meuse
Armée BITCHE en 66, 67
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Alain LABBE a reconnu Michel LEJEUNE sur la photo 8ème PRIMAIRE
-
Alain LABBE a reconnu Christian GOMEZ (GOMEZ) sur la photo 8ème PRIMAIRE
-
Alain LABBE a crÃ©Ã© l'album photo 22 janvier