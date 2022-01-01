Alain LABBE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Alain LABBE

  • Vit Ã  :

    PLOURAY, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1947 (75 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    CET SIMON BOLIVAR à PARIS 19 , atelier sambres et meuse
    Armée BITCHE en 66, 67

  • Profession :

    RetraitÃ©

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages