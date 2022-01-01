Alain MARION est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE FORT MOSELLE- Metz 1957 - 1960
-
ECOLE PETIT CHAMBORD- Sceaux 1960 - 1965
-
CEG RENAUDIN- Sceaux 1965 - 1968
-
COLLEGE RENAUDIN- Sceaux 1965 - 1968
-
Lycée Lakanal- Sceaux 1968 - 1971
-
Cours Charles Péguy- Antony 1971 - 1974
-
CONDUCTEUR DE TRAVAUX ESTP- Paris 1974 - 1977
-
Ecole Militaire De L'air- Salon de provence 1984 - 1985
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Alain MARION
-
Vit Ã :
ROYAN, France
-
NÃ© le :
5 sept. 1954 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Chine - Ã‰gypte - Espagne - France - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Kenya - Malaisie - Maroc - Mexique - Philippines - Portugal - ThaÃ¯lande - VÃ©nÃ©zuela - ViÃªt Nam
-
Alain MARION a reconnu Alain MARION sur la photo Maternelle - Fort MOSELLE
-
Alain MARION a ajoutÃ© Cours Charles Péguy Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Alain MARION a ajoutÃ© Cours Charles Peguy Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Alain MARION a reconnu Alain MARION sur la photo 1ière C 3
-
Alain MARION a reconnu Alain MARION sur la photo Peut être 1964
-
Alain MARION a reconnu RÃ©gine CONSTANT sur la photo Peut être 1964
-
Alain MARION a reconnu Aleth NICOLLE sur la photo septieme
-
Alain MARION a ajoutÃ© ECOLE FORT MOSELLE Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Alain MARION a ajoutÃ© ECOLE PETIT CHAMBORD Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Alain MARION a ajoutÃ© CONDUCTEUR DE TRAVAUX ESTP Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Alain MARION a ajoutÃ© CEG RENAUDIN Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Alain MARION a ajoutÃ© COLLEGE RENAUDIN Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Alain MARION a ajoutÃ© Lycée Lakanal Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Alain MARION a ajoutÃ© Ecole Militaire De L'air Ã son parcours scolaire