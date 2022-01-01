Alain Michel BEAUDET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jules Ferry (Chateauponsac)- Chateauponsac 1956 - 1962
-
Collège Louis Timbal- Chateauponsac 1962 - 1964
-
Lycée Jean Giraudoux- Bellac 1964 - 1966
-
Lycée Professionnel Turgot- Limoges 1966 - 1969
Parcours entreprise
-
ATELIERS DE MONTMORENCY- Chateauponsac 1969 - 1970
-
Legrand- LIMOGES 1972 - 1973
-
SNCF- VILLENEUVE SAINT GEORGES 1973 - 1978
-
Paris Sud-Est (SNCF)- PARIS 1978 - 1988
-
SNCF- LIMOGES 1988 - 2006
Parcours club
-
Amicale Laîque- Chateauponsac 1970 - 1989
Parcours militaire
-
8éme Régiment D'infanterie- Landau in der pfalz 1971 - 1972
A propos
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Alain Michel BEAUDET
-
Vit Ã :
CHATEAUPONSAC, France
-
NÃ© le :
30 janv. 1951 (71 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
