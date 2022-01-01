Alain MONNET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Georges De La Tour- Nancy 1977 - 1981
ESICE- Nancy 1982 - 1986
Lycee E.s.i.c.e- Nancy 1982 - 1986
Lycée Esice- Nancy 1982 - 1986
Parcours entreprise
Nasa Automobiles- Nancy 1987 - 1989
Pernod (Pernod Ricard) - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- CRETEIL 1990 - maintenant
Ste Pernod- Nancy 1990 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
516 Eme Regiment Du Train- Toul 1989 - 1990
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Alain MONNET
Vit à :
MONCHEAUX, France
Né en :
1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
C'EST QUAND L'ÉTÉ ?
Profession :
Chargé d'Affaires
Situation familiale :
fiancé(e)
Enfants :
2