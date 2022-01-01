Alain OTT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège- Lorquin 1963 - 1968
Lycée Mangin- Sarrebourg 1968 - 1971
Parcours entreprise
BATA HELLOCOURT- Moussey
bataman qui volait bas... :-)1973 - 1992
Format 4 - Employé de service communication (Communication)- Strasbourg
Formateur PAO1994 - 2000
P.a.o. - Profession libérale (Profession libérale)- Sarrebourg
INFOGRAPHISTE INDEPENDANT alain.ott.free lalain57 htétépé2pts2slash lalain[POINT]ott[POINT]free[POINT]fr2000 - maintenant
PLURIMEDIA - INFOGRAPHISTE FREELANCE (Communication)- Schiltigheim 2001 - 2011
Parcours de vacances
DOMICILE- Saint georges 2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Alain OTT
Vit à :
SAINT GEORGES, France
Né en :
1951 (72 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis marié,
j''ai trois enfants,
je travaille à Strasbourg
Profession :
Infographiste indépendant
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
