Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
COLLEGE EVARISTE GALOIS- Arcueil 1975 - 1980
Parcours militaire
-
120ème Régiment Du Train - Conducteur routier (Autre)- Fontainebleau 1988 - 1988
-
1 Er Regiment Du Train - Conducteur routier (Autre)- Paris 1988 - 1989
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Alain PENILLAULT (PENILLAULT )
-
Vit à :
COULANGERON, France
-
Né le :
27 août 1966 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
