Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Lycée Notre-dame- Guingamp 1986 - 1990
Bts Action Commerciale Au Lycée Notre-dame- Guingamp 1990 - 1992
ISEG- Nantes 1992 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
AJS - IngÃ©nieur commercial (Commercial)- Beaupreau
SUD OUEST DE LA FRANCE ET ESPAGNE1993 - 1994
Air Liquide - IngÃ©nieur commercial (Commercial)- NANTES
REPONSABLE DES VENTES1994 - 2007
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Alain PERROCHAIS
Vit Ã :
CHOLET, France
NÃ© le :
16 dÃ©c. 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef d'entreprise
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Autriche - Belgique - Bosnie-HerzÃ©govine - BrÃ©sil - Cambodge - Colombie - Croatie - Espagne - Estonie - Finlande - France - Hongrie - Inde - Italie - Laos - MontÃ©nÃ©gro - Pays-Bas - Pologne - Portugal - Roumanie - Royaume-Uni - Russie - Serbie - SÃ©nÃ©gal - SuÃ¨de - Suisse - VÃ©nÃ©zuela - ViÃªt Nam
