Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • AJS  - IngÃ©nieur commercial (Commercial)

     -  Beaupreau

    SUD OUEST DE LA FRANCE ET ESPAGNE

    1993 - 1994

  • Air Liquide  - IngÃ©nieur commercial (Commercial)

     -  NANTES

    REPONSABLE DES VENTES

    1994 - 2007

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Alain PERROCHAIS

  • Vit Ã  :

    CHOLET, France

  • NÃ© le :

    16 dÃ©c. 1970 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Chef d'entreprise

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

