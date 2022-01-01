Alain VEILLE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE COLETTE- Cenon 1969 - 1972
-
ECOLE RENE CASSAGNE- Cenon 1972 - 1976
-
ECOLE COMMUNALE DE LAUZIERES- Lauzieres 1976 - 1977
-
Collège Auguste Renoir- Limoges 1977 - 1981
-
Lycée Jean Perrin- Lyon 1981 - 1984
-
Prepa Hec Lycée Ampère- Lyon 1984 - 1985
-
Icn - Institut Commercial De Nancy - Pôle Lorrain De Gestion- Nancy 1985 - 1988
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Alain VEILLE
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Né en :
1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible