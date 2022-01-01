Alain WOHLSCHLEGEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Paul Héroult- Saint jean de maurienne 1960 - 1967
-
Université De Savoie : Chambery- Chambery 1967 - 1970
-
Université Joseph-fourier : Grenoble I- Grenoble 1970 - 1973
Parcours entreprise
-
Télémécanique Informatique (Télémécanique) - Analyste programmeur (Informatique)- ECHIROLLES 1973 - 1983
-
MEDDIS - Chef d'entreprise (Direction générale)- Meylan 1983 - 1989
-
TECHNIDATA - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Meylan 1989 - 2012
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Alain WOHLSCHLEGEL
-
Vit à :
MONTBONNOT SAINT MARTIN, France
-
Né le :
27 nov. 1949 (73 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Retraité depuis le 1er avril 2012
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Alain WOHLSCHLEGEL a ajouté Technidata à son parcours professionnel
-
Alain WOHLSCHLEGEL a ajouté Meddis à son parcours professionnel
-
Alain WOHLSCHLEGEL a ajouté Telemecanique Informatique à son parcours professionnel