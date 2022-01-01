Albert DENAT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De Lorp (Lorp Sentaraille)- Lorp sentaraille 1967 - 1972
-
Collège Du Couserans- Saint girons 1973 - 1976
-
Lycée Professionnel Jean Dupuy- Tarbes 1976 - 1979
Parcours entreprise
-
Entrepot Casino - Employé (Autre)- Fenouillet 1979 - 1980
-
Sa.sodirev E.leclerc- Saint orens de gameville 1980 - 1986
-
EUROMARCHE- Vieille toulouse 1986 - 1986
-
Sa Habilois E.leclerc- Villefranche de rouergue 1986 - 1989
-
Sa Villemur Distribution E.leclerc- Villemur sur tarn 1989 - 1989
-
Habilois Centre Leclerc - Chef de rayon (Commercial)- Villefranche de rouergue 1990 - 1995
-
Somavi Hyper U - Chef de rayon (Commercial)- Villefranche de rouergue 1995 - 2002
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Albert DENAT
-
Vit à :
LE MAS-D'AZIL, France
-
Né le :
15 juil. 1961 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marie 3 enfants.je n'ai jamais exercè le metier de fondeur
Profession :
Invalidite
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
