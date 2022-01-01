Aldwin FAIVREPICON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CAPELETTE MIREILLE LAUZE- Marseille 1994 - 2002
-
ECOLE DE MOULIN DE REDON- Auriol 2000 - 2001
-
école De Saint Zacharie- Saint zacharie 2000 - 2003
-
Collège Ubelka- Auriol 2003 - 2004
-
Collège Gérard De Nerval- Vitre 2004 - 2007
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Aldwin FAIVREPICON
-
Vit à :
POUSSAN, France
-
Né en :
1991 (31 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Aldwin FAIVREPICON a ajouté Collège Sainte-marie à son parcours scolaire
-
Aldwin FAIVREPICON a ajouté Ecole (Beausemblant) à son parcours scolaire
-
Aldwin FAIVREPICON a ajouté Ecole Coteau De Chasse Gs 16 (L Isle D Abeau) à son parcours scolaire
-
Aldwin FAIVREPICON a ajouté Les Coteaux De Chasse à son parcours scolaire
-
Aldwin FAIVREPICON a ajouté ECOLE DE MOULIN DE REDON à son parcours scolaire
-
Aldwin FAIVREPICON a reconnu Aldwin FAIVREPICON sur la photo CE1
-
Aldwin FAIVREPICON a ajouté école De Saint Zacharie à son parcours scolaire
-
Aldwin FAIVREPICON a ajouté ECOLE CAPELETTE MIREILLE LAUZE à son parcours scolaire
-
Aldwin FAIVREPICON a ajouté Collège Ubelka à son parcours scolaire
-
Aldwin FAIVREPICON a ajouté Collège Gérard De Nerval à son parcours scolaire