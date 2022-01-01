Alex MOLLIEX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Le Muraillon (Seynod)- Seynod 1977 - 1985
Collège Le Semnoz- Seynod 1985 - 1989
Lycée Louis Lachenal- Argonay 1989 - 1993
Iut D'annecy- Annecy 1993 - 1995
METROPOLITAN UNIVERSITY- Manchester 1995 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
Patrick Farfan - Design Engineer- Manchester 1997 - 1997
Connect Austria - One - Design Engineer- Vienne 1998 - 1998
METEOR MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS - LOS Manager- Dublin 1999 - 1999
Kpn Orange - Construction & Implementation Manager- Bruxelles 1999 - 2000
Telfort - National Design Manager- Amsterdam 2000 - 2001
ORANGE SVERIGE - Senior Construction Engineer- Malmo 2001 - 2002
Patrick Farfan - Design Manager- Manchester 2003 - 2004
Daly International - Project Engineer- Altrincham 2004 - 2005
Tyco Electronics - National Design & CAD Manager- Warrington 2005 - maintenant
Arqiva - Project Manager (Technique)- Altrincham 2012 - 2013
CAIP - Head of Design (Technique)- Warrington 2013 - 2014
Galliford Try - National Design Manager - Wireless Division (Technique)- Warrington 2014 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Alex MOLLIEX
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
National Design & CAD Manager
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
