Alexa GATEAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De La Trimouille (Bethines)- Bethines 1986 - 1989
-
Ecole Ville Haute (Montmorillon)- Montmorillon 1989 - 1993
-
Ecole Saint Martial (Montmorillon)- Montmorillon 1994 - 1996
-
Collège Saint-martial- Montmorillon 1996 - 1998
-
LPA JEAN MARIE BOULOUX- Montmorillon 1998 - 2000
-
Lycée Professionnel Raoul Mortier- Montmorillon 2000 - 2002
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Alexa GATEAU
-
Vit à :
MONTMORILLON, France
-
Née en :
1983 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Alexa GATEAU a ajouté Ecole Ville Haute (Montmorillon) à son parcours scolaire
-
Alexa GATEAU a ajouté Ecole De La Trimouille (Bethines) à son parcours scolaire
-
Alexa GATEAU a ajouté Lycée Professionnel Raoul Mortier à son parcours scolaire
-
Alexa GATEAU a ajouté LPA JEAN MARIE BOULOUX à son parcours scolaire
-
Alexa GATEAU a ajouté Ecole Saint Martial (Montmorillon) à son parcours scolaire
-
Alexa GATEAU a ajouté Collège Saint-martial à son parcours scolaire