Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Les Acacias- Le havre 1987 - 1998
-
Collège Les Acacias- Le havre 1987 - maintenant
-
ECOLE LOUIS BLANC- Le havre 1988 - 1996
-
Collège Les Acacias- Le havre 1996 - 2000
-
Lycée Jules Lecesne- Le havre 2000 - 2001
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Alexandra BELLET
-
-
NÃ©e le :
22 fÃ©vr. 1985 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour je suis à la recherche de Monique MOUQUET (LÉON) et Delphine Petit je ne sais pas si le site à un probleme je ne peux pas les contacter Mon mail: Oceanaa@wanadoo.fr
Profession :
MÃ©re au foyer
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
