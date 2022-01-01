RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Metz dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Alexandra BENOIT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Marly 1989 - 1993
-
Collège La Louvière- Marly 1993 - 1997
-
Lycée Fabert- Metz
2nde 5 1°10 Tale41997 - 2000
-
Faculté De Pharmacie, Nancy I- Nancy 2000 - 2002
-
Faculté Des Sciences Nancy I- Nancy 2002 - 2003
-
Faculté De Médecine (Université Henri Poincaré, Nancy 1)- Nancy
DEUST DIM2003 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
MENARINI FRANCE - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Rungis 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Alexandra BENOIT
-
Vit à :
METZ, France
-
Née en :
1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
DELEGUEE A L'INFORMATION MEDICALE
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2