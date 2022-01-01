RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Saint-LyÃ© dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEAN MACE- Troyes 1980 - 1989
-
COLLEGE DES TERRASSES- Troyes 1989 - 1990
-
Collège Jacobins- Troyes 1990 - 1991
-
Collège Albert Camus- La chapelle saint luc 1991 - 1993
-
Lycée Marie De Champagne- Troyes 1993 - 1995
-
Lycée Chrestien De Troyes- Troyes 1995 - 1997
Parcours club
-
OLYMPIQUE CLUB DE TROYES- Troyes 1989 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
La Poste - Commerciale (Commercial)- NANCY 1997 - 1999
-
Lorraine Champagne (Banque Populaire)- TROYES 1999 - maintenant
-
Lorraine Champagne (Banque Populaire) - Commerciale (Commercial)- METZ 1999 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Alexandra BONNET (BONNET)
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT LYE, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
BOUJOUR J AI 2 ENFANTS JULES ET GABRIEL
Profession :
CONSEILLER DE CLIENTELE
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Australie - BrÃ©sil - Canada - Ã‰tats-Unis - Irlande - Islande - Mexique - Nouvelle-CalÃ©donie - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - PÃ©rou
-
