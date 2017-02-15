Alexandra CARQUE (WOLTHER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PLAN DE GRASSE- Grasse 1980 - 1985
-
Collège Fénelon- Grasse 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Amiral De Grasse- Grasse 1989 - 1992
-
Université De Nice - Sophia Antipolis- Nice 1992 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
A propos
-
Alexandra CARQUE (WOLTHER)
-
Vit Ã :
PEYMEINADE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
15 juil. 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
MÃ¨re au foyer
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
