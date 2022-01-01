Alexandra CATALANO (BLOSSE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Carnot (Gerbeviller)- Gerbeviller 1978 - 1985
-
Collège Eugène François- Gerbeviller 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Ernest Bichat- Luneville 1989 - 1992
-
ECOGE- Saint die 1992 - 1995
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Alexandra CATALANO (BLOSSE)
-
Vit à :
WALTENHEIM SUR ZORN, France
-
Née le :
26 avril 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis mariée depuis 1998, j'ai un fils né en 2000 et une fille née en 2003.
n'hésitez pas à me faire signe en m'envoyant un message ou un simple bonjour, j'y répondrai avec plaisir.
Profession :
SECRETAIRE
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
France - Italie - Royaume-Uni - Sénégal
-
