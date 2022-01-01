Alexandra CHAUVIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Courteille (Alencon)- Alencon 1977 - 1980
-
Collège Pierre Daniel Huet- Herouville saint clair 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Professionnel Camille Claudel- Caen 1987 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
Randstad - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- CAEN 1999 - 2006
-
Randstad - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- MONTPELLIER 2006 - 2017
-
GROUPE MORGAN SERVICES - Manager (Ressources humaines)- Montpellier 2017 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Alexandra CHAUVIN
-
Vit Ã :
France
-
NÃ©e le :
9 juil. 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour,
En espérant retrouver d'anciens camarades (((-:
Profession :
Cadre commercial
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Alexandra CHAUVIN a ajoutÃ© GROUPE MORGAN SERVICES Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Alexandra CHAUVIN a reconnu Alexandra CHAUVIN sur la photo 2ème BEP Vente Action Marchande