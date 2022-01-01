Alexandra DELLISTE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Silbermann- Marckolsheim 1977 - 1980
Sébastien Brandt- Marckolsheim 1980 - 1982
JULES FERRY- Marckolsheim 1982 - 1985
Collège Jean Jacques Waltz- Marckolsheim 1985 - 1989
Lycée Docteur Koeberlé- Selestat 1989 - 1992
Parcours club
JUDO CLUB MARCKOLSHEIM- Marckolsheim 1980 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
Ecole Gendarmerie Montlucon (Esog) - Stagiaire (Administratif)- Montlucon
218 ème promotion, 8 ème compagnie, 2 ème peloton1999 - 2000
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Alexandra DELLISTE
Vit à :
LA PETITE PIERRE, France
Née en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible