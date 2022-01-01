Alexandra JOLY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

Parcours militaire

  • EOR

     -  Coetquidan bellevue

    Promotion Campagne de Norvège

    2001 - 2001

  • 5 Rd

     -  Valdahon

    EBI

    2001 - 2003

  • Esm St-cyr Ivè Bat.

     -  Guer

    Promotion Pierre Brossolette

    2003 - 2003

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Alexandra JOLY

  • Vit à :

    BELIGNEUX, France

  • Née le :

    30 avril 1980 (41 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :