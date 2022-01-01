RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Vourles dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ALBERT MOUTON- Saint genis laval 1983 - 1987
-
Collège Jean Giono- Saint genis laval 1987 - 1991
-
Lycée Parc Chabrières- Oullins 1991 - 1994
-
Lycée Les Chartreux- Lyon 1994 - 1996
-
EDHEC- Nice 1996 - 1998
-
Université Laval- Sainte foy 1998 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
TOURINTER - Chef de produit (Marketing)- Lyon 2001 - 2001
-
TNT EXPRESS FRANCE - Cadre administratif (Administratif)- Lyon 2002 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Alexandra ROBERT
-
Vit à :
VOURLES, France
-
Née le :
28 avril 1976 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable Pay Plan
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
1