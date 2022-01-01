RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Fontenay-sous-Bois dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Alexandra VENANCIO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE VICTOR DURUY- Fontenay sous bois 1979 - 1984
-
Collège Victor Duruy- Fontenay sous bois 1984 - 1989
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Alexandra VENANCIO
-
Vit à :
FONTENAY SOUS BOIS, France
-
Née en :
1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infirmière
Enfants :
1