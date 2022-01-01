Résultats examens 2023

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le rÃ©sultat du bac dans l'AcadÃ©mie de Nancy-MetzLe rÃ©sultat du brevet dans l'AcadÃ©mie de Nancy-Metz

Alexandre ACKERMANN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Alexandre ACKERMANN

  • Vit Ã  :

    SAINT-PRIVAT-LA-MONTAGNE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    16 fÃ©vr. 1976 (47 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Psdm

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    • Autres

    Animaux

    Voyages