Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE BRACONNOT- Nancy 1979 - 1987
-
Collège La Craffe- Nancy 1987 - 1990
-
BONSECOURS- Nancy 1990 - 1992
-
Lycée Professionnel Jean Prouvé- Nancy 1992 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
SAS RICHARD AUTOMOBILES- Nancy 1992 - 1995
-
GARAGE ST MARTIN- Dommartin les toul 1996 - 2000
-
Polygone Laxou- Laxou 2001 - 2006
-
Cap Vital Basse Ham - Psdm (Commercial)- Basse ham 2012 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Alexandre ACKERMANN
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT-PRIVAT-LA-MONTAGNE, France
-
NÃ© le :
16 fÃ©vr. 1976 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Psdm
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
-
-
