Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
COLLEGE SAINT MICHEL- Paris 1983 - 1986
-
LYCEE RABELAIS- Paris
Bac D1986 - 1989
-
Iut René Descartes Paris V- Paris
DUT Informatique1990 - 1992
-
UNIVERSITY OF BRIGHTON- Brighton
BSc / DEST Computer Science / Informatique1993 - 1993
-
UNIVERSITY OF EDINBURGH- Edinburgh
MSc Knowledge Based System - Robotics1994 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
Oracle - Informaticien (Informatique)- VANCOUVER 2005 - 2011
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Alexandre BABEANU
-
Vit à :
VANCOUVER, Canada
-
Né en :
1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingenieur Informatique
Enfants :
2