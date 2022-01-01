Alexandre BAILLS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • EIS

     -  Fontainebleau 2001 - 2002

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    • Autres

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :