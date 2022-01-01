Alexandre BAILLS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Curie / Pasteur- Argeles sur mer 1983 - 1988
-
Collège Les Albères- Argeles sur mer 1988 - 1993
-
STAPS FONT ROMEU- Font romeu odeillo via 1997 - 2000
Parcours militaire
-
EIS- Fontainebleau 2001 - 2002
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Alexandre BAILLS
-
Vit Ã :
France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Bolivie - Chili - Fidji - GroÃ«nland - Nouvelle-CalÃ©donie - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - PÃ©rou
-
Alexandre BAILLS a reconnu SÃ©bastien OLIVE sur la photo 4°E
-
Alexandre BAILLS a reconnu Remi POUS sur la photo 4°E
-
Alexandre BAILLS a reconnu Philippe MARTIN sur la photo 4°E
-
Alexandre BAILLS a reconnu Melanie BIBI (DELOUBIERE) sur la photo 4°E
-
Alexandre BAILLS a reconnu JÃ©jÃ© TESTUD sur la photo 4°E
-
Alexandre BAILLS a reconnu Alexandre BAILLS sur la photo 4°E
-
Alexandre BAILLS a reconnu Alexandre LE BAIL sur la photo 4°E
-
Alexandre BAILLS a reconnu Alexandre BAILLS sur la photo ?
-
Alexandre BAILLS a reconnu Cedric PELLETIER sur la photo CM1
-
Alexandre BAILLS a reconnu David GAU sur la photo CM1
-
Alexandre BAILLS a reconnu Natalie BAS sur la photo CM1
-
Alexandre BAILLS a reconnu Alexandre BAILLS sur la photo CM1
-
Alexandre BAILLS a reconnu Julien ISSARNI sur la photo CM1
-
Alexandre BAILLS a reconnu Francois CERBERE sur la photo CM1
-
Alexandre BAILLS a reconnu Alexandre BAILLS sur la photo 3°5