Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège- Luynes 1984 - 1988
Lycée Balzac- Tours 1988 - 1991
Lycée Descartes- Tours 1991 - 1992
Lycée Albert Schweitzer- Le raincy 1992 - 1993
Université François Rabelais : Tours- Tours 1993 - 1997
LICENCE HISTOIRE- Tours 1993 - 1994
Lycée Balzac - Professeur d'histoire-géographie (Voie générale)- Tours 1997 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
Collège De Cornimont- Cornimont 1998 - 1999
Collège Albert Camus à Briare (45) - Professeur d'histoire-géographie (Autre)- Briare 1999 - 2008
Collège Emile Gallé- Essey les nancy 2008 - 2010
COLLEGE LOUIS ARMAND- Golbey 2010 - 2011
Lycee Claude Gellée- Epinal 2011 - 2012
LYCEE LAPICQUE- Epinal 2012 - 2013
Collège Xertigny- Xertigny 2013 - 2016
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Alexandre BERTHAULT
Vit à :
EPINAL, France
Né en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié et trois enfants: Mahé-Lise, Oriane et Côme .
Profession :
Professeur d'histoire-géographie
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
