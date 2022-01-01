RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Courbevoie dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Val (Olivet)- Olivet 1985 - 1990
COLLEGE CHARLES RIVIERE- Olivet 1990 - 1994
Lycée Enseignement Général Et Technologique Voltaire- Orleans 1994 - 1998
CLASSE PREPARATOIRE AUX GRANDES ECOLES VOLTAIRE- Orleans 1998 - 2000
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Esc) Montpellier- Montpellier 2000 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
IBM EMEA - Finance and Planning Analyst (Contrôle de gestion)- Paris la defense 2002 - 2003
IBM EMEA - Brand Financial Analyst (Contrôle de gestion)- Paris la defense 2004 - 2005
POCLAIN HYDRAULICS - Group Financial Controller (Contrôle de gestion)- Verberie 2005 - 2006
Henkel - Business Controller MEA Adhesives (Contrôle de gestion)- BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2006 - 2007
Henkel - Business Controlling Manager Beauty Care Professional (Schwarzkopf Professional) (Contrôle de gestion)- BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2007 - 2009
Henkel - Business Controlling Manager Beauty Care Retail (Contrôle de gestion)- BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2009 - 2011
Henkel Jebel Ali - Head of MEA Regional Controlling & Business Development Beauty Care (Contrôle de gestion)- Dubai 2011 - 2017
Henkel Jebel Ali - General Manager Beauty Care Retail Sub-Saharan Africa and Indian Sub-Continent (Direction générale)- Dubai 2017 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Alexandre BLANCHARD
Vit à :
Emirats Arabes Unis
Né le :
28 août 1979 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Algérie - Allemagne - Arabie Saoudite - Autriche - Belgique - Canada - Cuba - Égypte - Émirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - États-Unis - France - Grèce - Italie - Kenya - Liban - Maroc - Pays-Bas - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - Russie - Slovaquie - Suède - Suisse - Oman - Tchéquie - Tunisie - Turquie
