Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Courbevoie dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

Alexandre BLANCHARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • IBM EMEA  - Finance and Planning Analyst (Contrôle de gestion)

     -  Paris la defense 2002 - 2003

  • IBM EMEA  - Brand Financial Analyst (Contrôle de gestion)

     -  Paris la defense 2004 - 2005

  • POCLAIN HYDRAULICS  - Group Financial Controller (Contrôle de gestion)

     -  Verberie 2005 - 2006

  • Henkel  - Business Controller MEA Adhesives (Contrôle de gestion)

     -  BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2006 - 2007

  • Henkel  - Business Controlling Manager Beauty Care Professional (Schwarzkopf Professional) (Contrôle de gestion)

     -  BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2007 - 2009

  • Henkel  - Business Controlling Manager Beauty Care Retail (Contrôle de gestion)

     -  BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2009 - 2011

  • Henkel Jebel Ali  - Head of MEA Regional Controlling & Business Development Beauty Care (Contrôle de gestion)

     -  Dubai 2011 - 2017

  • Henkel Jebel Ali  - General Manager Beauty Care Retail Sub-Saharan Africa and Indian Sub-Continent (Direction générale)

     -  Dubai 2017 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Alexandre BLANCHARD

  • Vit à :

    Emirats Arabes Unis

  • Né le :

    28 août 1979 (42 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    • Autres

    Sports

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :