Alexandre BOUVIER (ALEXANDRE BOUVIER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PAUL BERT- Le havre 1995 - 2001
-
Collège Romain Rolland- Le havre 2001 - 2005
-
Lycée Auguste Perret- Le havre 2005 - 2007
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Alexandre BOUVIER (ALEXANDRE BOUVIER)
-
Vit à :
LE HAVRE, France
-
Né le :
26 sept. 1990 (31 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Alexandre BOUVIER (ALEXANDRE BOUVIER) a ajouté Lycée Auguste Perret à son parcours scolaire
-
Alexandre BOUVIER (ALEXANDRE BOUVIER) a ajouté Collège Romain Rolland à son parcours scolaire
-
Alexandre BOUVIER (ALEXANDRE BOUVIER) a ajouté ECOLE PAUL BERT à son parcours scolaire