Parcours
Parcours club
-
LA ROMORANTINAISE- Romorantin lanthenay 1982 - 1998
-
SAPEUR POMPIER- Romorantin lanthenay 1988 - maintenant
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Emile Martin (Romorantin Lanthenay)- Romorantin lanthenay 1983 - 1987
-
Collège Maurice Genevoix- Romorantin lanthenay 1987 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
S.o.t.r.a.p - Chef de chantier (Autre)- Romorantin lanthenay 2001 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Alexandre CHARPIGNY
-
Vit à :
PRUNIERS EN SOLOGNE, France
-
Né le :
11 sept. 1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous ceux qui me reconnaitrons ,en espérant avoir de vos nouvelles !!
Profession :
Chef de chantier
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2