Alexandre CHARPIGNY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours club

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • S.o.t.r.a.p  - Chef de chantier (Autre)

     -  Romorantin lanthenay 2001 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Alexandre CHARPIGNY

  • Vit à :

    PRUNIERS EN SOLOGNE, France

  • Né le :

    11 sept. 1976 (46 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour à tous ceux qui me reconnaitrons ,en espérant avoir de vos nouvelles !!

  • Profession :

    Chef de chantier

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    • Autres

    Voyages