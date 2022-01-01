Alexandre DAGAN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Revinco (Borgo)- Borgo 1978 - 1981
-
ECOLE LA HOUSSAIS- Reze 1981 - 1983
-
ECOLE CHENE CREUX- Reze 1983 - 1986
-
Collège Petite Lande- Reze 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Jean Perrin- Reze 1990 - 1993
-
UFR SCIENCES- Nantes 1993 - 1996
-
IUT INFORMATIQUE- Nantes 1996 - 1997
-
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Sciences Appliquées Et De Technologies- Lannion 1997 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
SYSELOG NETWORKS - Ingénieur (Informatique)- Velizy villacoublay 2001 - 2001
-
Atos Origin Infogérance (Atos) - Ingénieur (Informatique)- CESSON SEVIGNE 2001 - 2002
-
RETIS COMMUNICATION - Ingénieur (Informatique)- Montauban de bretagne 2002 - 2005
-
NIJI - Ingénieur conseil (Informatique)- Rennes 2005 - 2009
-
Leezam - CTO (Informatique)- Paris 2009 - 2010
-
NEXTIRAONE- Tours 2010 - 2011
-
NEXTIRAONE - Chef de projet / Project Manager- Tours 2011 - 2015
-
U GIE IRIS - Directeur de projet (Informatique)- Carquefou 2015 - 2022
Parcours club
-
TCTF- Thorigne fouillard 2005 - 2007
-
Joue Images 37- Joue les tours 2010 - 2015
-
Tennis Club La Riche- La riche 2010 - 2014
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Alexandre DAGAN
-
Vit à :
NANTES, France
-
Né en :
1975 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Alexandre DAGAN a ajouté Joue Images 37 à son parcours sportif
-
Alexandre DAGAN a ajouté U GIE IRIS à son parcours professionnel