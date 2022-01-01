Alexandre ECEROGLU (KOÇO) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE GUSTAVE COURBET- Morsang sur orge 1995 - 2003
-
Collège Jean Zay- Morsang sur orge 2003 - 2008
-
Lycée Gaspard Monge- Savigny sur orge 2008 - 2011
Parcours entreprise
-
Géant- SAINT MICHEL SUR ORGE 2013 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Alexandre ECEROGLU (KOÇO)
-
Vit à :
LARUSCADE, France
-
Né le :
22 août 1992 (29 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Alexandre ECEROGLU (KOÇO) a ajouté Géant Casino Saint Michel Sur Orge à son parcours professionnel
-
Alexandre ECEROGLU (KOÇO) a ajouté Lycée Gaspard Monge à son parcours scolaire
-
Alexandre ECEROGLU (KOÇO) a ajouté Collège Jean Zay à son parcours scolaire
-
Alexandre ECEROGLU (KOÇO) a ajouté Ecole Gustave Courbet à son parcours scolaire