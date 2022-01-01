Alexandre GAUSSON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MIOLLIS- Paris 1972 - 1981
-
ECOLE MIOLLIS- Paris 1974 - 1979
-
Collège De Stael- Paris 1984 - 1987
-
Lycée Camille Sée- Paris 1987 - 1990
-
CLASSES PREPARATOIRES LYCEE JACQUES DECOUR- Paris 1990 - 1992
-
Institut Supérieur Du Commerce (Isc)- Paris 1992 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
DASAR - Employé de service marketing (Marketing)- Levallois perret 1995 - 2000
-
Mar-tech & Finance - Chef de produit (Marketing)- Boulogne billancourt 2001 - 2002
-
MARCUS EVANS - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- City of london 2002 - 2003
-
Marcus Evans - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Prague 2002 - 2003
-
Arbes - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Prague 2003 - 2005
-
Liberty Incentives & Congresses - Directeur commercial (Commercial)- Prague 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Alexandre GAUSSON
-
Vit à :
PRAGUE, Tchéquie
-
Né le :
19 août 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Directeur