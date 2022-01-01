Alexandre GAUSSON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • DASAR  - Employé de service marketing (Marketing)

     -  Levallois perret 1995 - 2000

  • Mar-tech & Finance  - Chef de produit (Marketing)

     -  Boulogne billancourt 2001 - 2002

  • MARCUS EVANS  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  City of london 2002 - 2003

  • Marcus Evans  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Prague 2002 - 2003

  • Arbes  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Prague 2003 - 2005

  • Liberty Incentives & Congresses  - Directeur commercial (Commercial)

     -  Prague 2005 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Alexandre GAUSSON

  • Vit à :

    PRAGUE, Tchéquie

  • Né le :

    19 août 1972 (50 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Directeur

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :