Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Bernadette (Beauvais)- Beauvais 1980 - 1988
-
Collège Saint-esprit- Beauvais 1988 - 1990
-
Collège Clémence Royer- Montpellier 1990 - 1993
-
Lycée Nevers- Montpellier 1993 - 1996
-
Lycée Privé Le Caousou- Toulouse 1996 - 1997
-
Prépa Saliège- Balma 1997 - 1999
-
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Esc) Montpellier- Montpellier 1999 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
BUREAU VAN DIJK - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)- Paris 2006 - 2007
-
FEDERATION FRANCAISE DE LA FRANCHISE - Responsable du développement et de l'animation (Autre)- Paris 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Alexandre GERMAIN
-
Vit à :
JACOU, France
-
Né le :
28 nov. 1977 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour :)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
